ColossusXT Achieves Market Cap of $3.98 Million (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded up 41.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $3.98 million and approximately $245.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ColossusXT has traded 28.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ColossusXT

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,123,256,703 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

