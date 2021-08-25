Community Bank N.A. Acquires 1,138 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 615.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in National Grid in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 0.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in National Grid by 7.9% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

NGG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $65.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.34. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

