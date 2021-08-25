Community Bank N.A. Has $190,000 Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Community Bank N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.41.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

