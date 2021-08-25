Community Bank N.A. Sells 2,470 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,099,076,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184,592 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,834,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761,712 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 235.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,417 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,483,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,712,000 after purchasing an additional 802,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $48.21 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $88.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.