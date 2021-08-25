Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.81 Million

Equities research analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) to announce sales of $22.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.09 million. Community Healthcare Trust posted sales of $19.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year sales of $89.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $84.08 million to $92.01 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $101.27 million, with estimates ranging from $86.09 million to $109.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 25.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of CHCT stock traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $48.36. The company had a trading volume of 83,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 56.23, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.49. Community Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $52.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.433 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2,141.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

