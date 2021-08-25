Comparing Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) & CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CureVac and Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CureVac $55.83 million 241.18 -$147.50 million ($1.12) -64.32 Apellis Pharmaceuticals $250.65 million 21.26 -$344.87 million ($4.59) -13.34

CureVac has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Apellis Pharmaceuticals. CureVac is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apellis Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CureVac and Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CureVac N/A N/A N/A Apellis Pharmaceuticals N/A -834.75% -56.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CureVac and Apellis Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CureVac 1 2 3 0 2.33 Apellis Pharmaceuticals 0 1 12 1 3.00

CureVac currently has a consensus price target of $69.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.53%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $79.77, suggesting a potential upside of 30.26%. Given Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Apellis Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than CureVac.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.0% of CureVac shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.9% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Apellis Pharmaceuticals beats CureVac on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CureVac

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza. The company also develops RNA-based cancer immunotherapies, including CV8102, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating cutaneous melanoma and adenoidcystic carcinoma, as well as squamous cell cancer of skin, head, and neck; and CV9202 (BI 1361849), a self-adjuvanting mRNA vaccine that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer, as well as tumor associated antigens and shared neo-antigens. In addition, it is developing protein-based therapies for Cas9 gene-editing, ocular diseases, and lung respiratory diseases, as well as therapeutic antibodies. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in TÃ¼bingen, Germany.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

