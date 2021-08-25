Comparing Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) & Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST)

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) and Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Hammerson alerts:

90.7% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Hammerson and Host Hotels & Resorts’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hammerson $234.84 million 0.28 -$2.23 billion N/A N/A Host Hotels & Resorts $1.62 billion 7.03 -$732.00 million ($0.17) -93.76

Host Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Hammerson.

Risk and Volatility

Hammerson has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Host Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hammerson and Host Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hammerson N/A N/A N/A Host Hotels & Resorts -38.93% -9.38% -4.58%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hammerson and Host Hotels & Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hammerson 5 6 1 0 1.67 Host Hotels & Resorts 2 7 7 0 2.31

Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.51%. Given Host Hotels & Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Host Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Hammerson.

Summary

Host Hotels & Resorts beats Hammerson on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hammerson

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.