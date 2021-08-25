Comparing Kelly Services (KELYB) & The Competition

Kelly Services (NASDAQ: KELYB) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Help supply services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Kelly Services to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Kelly Services alerts:

0.0% of Kelly Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 93.1% of Kelly Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Kelly Services and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kelly Services $4.52 billion -$72.00 million N/A Kelly Services Competitors $3.18 billion $21.81 million 25.54

Kelly Services has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Kelly Services and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kelly Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Kelly Services Competitors 212 759 959 28 2.41

As a group, “Help supply services” companies have a potential upside of 0.91%. Given Kelly Services’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kelly Services has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Kelly Services has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kelly Services’ peers have a beta of 1.63, suggesting that their average share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kelly Services and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kelly Services 1.89% 4.37% 2.04% Kelly Services Competitors 6.45% 26.43% 6.85%

Summary

Kelly Services peers beat Kelly Services on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc. engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil. The Global Talent Solutions segment offers outsourcing, consulting, and centrally delivered staffing business. The International Staffing segment relates to branch-delivered staffing business in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa region, as well as in the Asia Pacific. The company was founded by William Russell Kelly on October 7, 1946 and is headquartered in Troy, MI.

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.