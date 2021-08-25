Comparing Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) & Reinvent Technology Partners Z (NYSE:RTPZ)

Reinvent Technology Partners Z (NYSE:RTPZ) and Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.1% of Reinvent Technology Partners Z shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.4% of Maiden shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Maiden shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Reinvent Technology Partners Z and Maiden’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reinvent Technology Partners Z N/A N/A -$1.47 million N/A N/A Maiden $184.12 million 1.47 $41.76 million N/A N/A

Maiden has higher revenue and earnings than Reinvent Technology Partners Z.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Reinvent Technology Partners Z and Maiden, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reinvent Technology Partners Z 0 0 0 0 N/A Maiden 0 1 0 0 2.00

Maiden has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential downside of 36.10%. Given Maiden’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Maiden is more favorable than Reinvent Technology Partners Z.

Profitability

This table compares Reinvent Technology Partners Z and Maiden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reinvent Technology Partners Z N/A N/A N/A Maiden 22.02% -9.82% -0.54%

Summary

Maiden beats Reinvent Technology Partners Z on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Reinvent Technology Partners Z Company Profile

Reinvent Technology Partners Z focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Maiden Company Profile

Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business. The AmTrust Reinsurance segment includes business ceded by AmTrust to maiden Bermuda. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

