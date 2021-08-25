Comparing Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) & Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR)

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) and Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Talaris Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of Champions Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 46.8% of Champions Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Talaris Therapeutics and Champions Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talaris Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Champions Oncology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Talaris Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $29.25, suggesting a potential upside of 130.50%. Champions Oncology has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.10%. Given Talaris Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Talaris Therapeutics is more favorable than Champions Oncology.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Talaris Therapeutics and Champions Oncology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talaris Therapeutics N/A N/A -$22.71 million N/A N/A Champions Oncology $41.04 million 3.35 $360,000.00 $0.02 512.50

Champions Oncology has higher revenue and earnings than Talaris Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Talaris Therapeutics and Champions Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talaris Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Champions Oncology 0.82% 4.84% 1.32%

Summary

Champions Oncology beats Talaris Therapeutics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is FCR001, a novel allogeneic cell therapy that is in Phase II trial for living donor kidney transplant patients. The company is also developing FCR002 in deceased donor kidney transplants; FCR001 in patients with a severe form of scleroderma; and FCR001 for one or more severe non-malignant blood, immune, or metabolic disorders. Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

Champions Oncology Company Profile

Champions Oncology, Inc. engages in the development and sale of technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Its technology platform, TumorGraft, is a novel approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. It uses its technology to offer solutions to Translational Oncology Solutions, which includes pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; and Personalized Oncology, which assists physicians in developing personalized treatment options for their cancer patients. The company was founded by James M. Martell and David Sidransky on June 4, 1985 and is headquartered in Hackensack, NJ.

