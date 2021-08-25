Conflux Network (CFX) Market Capitalization Achieves $266.57 Million

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $266.57 million and approximately $20.07 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux Network coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000626 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Conflux Network has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Conflux Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,925.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,232.41 or 0.06606743 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $645.76 or 0.01319863 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.29 or 0.00364406 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.19 or 0.00131197 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.77 or 0.00631104 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.36 or 0.00335928 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006003 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $163.20 or 0.00333575 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 870,905,297 coins. The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.