ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) will report earnings of $1.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the highest is $1.56. ConocoPhillips posted earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 558.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full-year earnings of $4.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $6.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ConocoPhillips.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS.

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $55.60. The company had a trading volume of 94,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,174,111. The company has a market cap of $74.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.57. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 5,460 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ConocoPhillips (COP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.