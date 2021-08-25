Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stock Holdings Decreased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 59.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ED. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $75.44.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $75.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.60. The firm has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.17. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.