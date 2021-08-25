ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) PT Lowered to $7.50

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $12.00 to $7.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WISH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. William Blair lowered shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

NASDAQ:WISH opened at $7.12 on Monday. ContextLogic has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $32.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.33.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 296.87% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. The company had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.11 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ContextLogic will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ContextLogic news, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 76,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $855,740.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,740.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rajat Bahri sold 88,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $981,601.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 925,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,314,062.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 488,483 shares of company stock worth $4,549,138 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. 53.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

