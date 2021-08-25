CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Market Cap Reaches $13.01 Million

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar. CONTRACOIN has a total market capitalization of $13.01 million and $454,797.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000640 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000395 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.94 or 0.00162239 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000094 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,851,556 coins. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

