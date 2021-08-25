Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) Shares Gap Down to $9.11

Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.11, but opened at $8.84. Convey Holding Parent shares last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 243 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Convey Holding Parent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.86.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.55.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Convey Holding Parent, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kyle Stern bought 38,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $508,531.20. Also, CEO Stephen C. Farrell bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $585,000.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,259,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,450,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,468,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,138,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

