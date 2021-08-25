Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Invests $286,000 in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 310.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 957.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 95,986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 86,905 shares in the last quarter. 57.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Shares of GLW opened at $40.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The company has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

In other news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $1,162,052.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 81,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $3,575,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,457 shares of company stock valued at $6,899,810. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

