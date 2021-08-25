Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 133 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 730 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in RingCentral by 704.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,727,000 after buying an additional 78,573 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 348.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,247,000 after acquiring an additional 180,660 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in RingCentral by 3.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 107,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 79.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,415 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 2.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 272,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RNG stock opened at $258.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.00 and a 1 year high of $449.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.58 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $273.57.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 21,080 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.22, for a total transaction of $5,316,797.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,316 shares in the company, valued at $48,505,941.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.63, for a total value of $41,860.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,946,852.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,297 shares of company stock worth $15,660,615. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.85.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

