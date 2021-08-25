Cormark Comments on The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report issued on Thursday, August 19th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud expects that the bank will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2021 earnings at $6.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.32 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BNS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Desjardins boosted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.37.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $63.20 on Monday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $40.15 and a 1-year high of $68.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $76.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.93.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.745 dividend. This is an increase from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNS. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

