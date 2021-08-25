Cosmos (ATOM) Market Cap Tops $4.20 Billion

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion and $486.46 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for $19.07 or 0.00040111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded up 23.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,449.24 or 0.99786706 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007984 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00068953 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00010027 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00009518 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 278,094,242 coins and its circulating supply is 220,309,639 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.