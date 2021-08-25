Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) Sets New 1-Year High at $579.50

Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 579.50 ($7.57) and last traded at GBX 572.50 ($7.48), with a volume of 79468 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 571.50 ($7.47).

CSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) price objective on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) price objective on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.32) price objective on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 552 ($7.21) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Countryside Properties from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 585 ($7.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Countryside Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 505.29 ($6.60).

Get Countryside Properties alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The firm has a market cap of £2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -335.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 517.03.

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Countryside Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Countryside Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.