Cowen Begins Coverage on Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB)

Equities research analysts at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of RLYB stock opened at $13.09 on Monday. Rallybio has a 1 year low of $11.86 and a 1 year high of $25.78.

Get Rallybio alerts:

About Rallybio

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.