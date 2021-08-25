Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 800 Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,057,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,163,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,306,000 after buying an additional 54,612 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 57,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,570,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,291,000 after buying an additional 32,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.79. The stock had a trading volume of 8,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,310. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.33. The stock has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $112.33 and a 1 year high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.57.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

