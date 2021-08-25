Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Invests $37,000 in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DRI traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.54. 11,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,596. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.64 and a twelve month high of $150.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.96.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 102.09%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $137.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.96.

In related news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total value of $783,188.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $4,617,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,822,024.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,012 shares of company stock valued at $19,162,977. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

