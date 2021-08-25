Cowen Reaffirms Hold Rating for Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Cowen in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$100.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ATVI. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $81.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,161,000 after buying an additional 1,028,868 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,978,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,581,000 after buying an additional 852,945 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 7.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,085,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,612,000 after buying an additional 908,734 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 7.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,703,000 after buying an additional 687,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,414,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,111,000 after buying an additional 196,710 shares in the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

