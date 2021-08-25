Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Acquires 3,049 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,232,753,000 after purchasing an additional 42,246,120 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30,174.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,250,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232,843 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,568,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374,723 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 199.1% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,697,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409,690 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 51,274,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,668,862,000 after buying an additional 2,575,264 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,729,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,880,919. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.33.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

