Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Sells 6,027 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC cut its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,027 shares during the period. The Progressive comprises about 1.2% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Progressive by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in The Progressive in the first quarter worth $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive in the first quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in The Progressive by 191.1% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Progressive by 35.7% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PGR. reduced their price objective on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.53.

Shares of The Progressive stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,669,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,847. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $107.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.25. The company has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,519,432.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $869,616.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,723,319.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,752 shares of company stock valued at $10,324,363. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

