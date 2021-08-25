Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Sells 619 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC cut its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. LKQ comprises approximately 2.2% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 10.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 643,727 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,679,000 after purchasing an additional 60,592 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 130.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 153,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 86,896 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in LKQ by 0.9% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 226,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 4.3% during the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 9,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

LKQ stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.37. 1,205,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.10. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $52.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.65.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

LKQ announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments.

