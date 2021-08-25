Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL)

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 92.06% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ:CADL opened at $7.81 on Monday. Candel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $8.68.

Get Candel Therapeutics alerts:

About Candel Therapeutics

Candel Therapeutics Inc is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel oncolytic viral immunotherapies. The company’s product pipeline includes CAN-2409 and CAN-3110. Candel Therapeutics Inc is based in NEEDHAM, Mass.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Candel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Candel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.