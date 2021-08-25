Credit Suisse Group Increases The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$84.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$84.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outpeform” rating on the bank’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BNS. National Bank Financial upped their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$90.00 target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$85.19.

Shares of BNS traded up C$1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$80.60. 2,975,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,865,386. The company has a market capitalization of C$97.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$79.44. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$53.54 and a 52-week high of C$82.35.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The bank reported C$1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.85 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.8999998 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

