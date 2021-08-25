Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Cleanaway Waste Management (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) to Hold

Cleanaway Waste Management (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a C$2.60 target price on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS TSPCF opened at $2.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.05. Cleanaway Waste Management has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $2.05.
