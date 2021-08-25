Credits Price Down 3.4% Over Last Week (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 25th. Credits has a total market cap of $7.91 million and $240,601.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Credits has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One Credits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0354 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00010607 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000118 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars.

