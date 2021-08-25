Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company’s operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CPG. CIBC lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Crescent Point Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.80.

CPG stock opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.97. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $4.86.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 89.04% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $769.55 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPG. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. 32.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

