Critical Comparison: Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) versus Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) and Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Summit Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Capital City Bank Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Summit Financial Group pays out 28.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capital City Bank Group pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Summit Financial Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Capital City Bank Group has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Summit Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Summit Financial Group and Capital City Bank Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Financial Group 28.97% 14.22% 1.30% Capital City Bank Group 15.49% 10.63% 0.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Summit Financial Group and Capital City Bank Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Capital City Bank Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Summit Financial Group has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital City Bank Group has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.3% of Summit Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.4% of Capital City Bank Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Summit Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of Capital City Bank Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Summit Financial Group and Capital City Bank Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Financial Group $135.09 million 2.29 $31.33 million $2.41 9.88 Capital City Bank Group $217.36 million 1.82 $31.58 million $1.88 12.48

Capital City Bank Group has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Financial Group. Summit Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital City Bank Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Summit Financial Group beats Capital City Bank Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (West Virginia) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits; commercial, real estate and consumer loans; trust and wealth management services; and cash management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, consumer, and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. The company was founded on March 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Moorefield, WV.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services. Capital City Bank Group was founded on December 13, 1982 and is headquartered in Tallahassee, FL.

