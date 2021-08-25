Critical Contrast: Global Digital Solutions (OTCMKTS:GDSI) & Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO)

Global Digital Solutions (OTCMKTS:GDSI) and Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get Global Digital Solutions alerts:

Global Digital Solutions has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natura &Co has a beta of 2.38, suggesting that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Global Digital Solutions and Natura &Co, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Digital Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Natura &Co 0 1 2 0 2.67

Natura &Co has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.75%. Given Natura &Co’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Natura &Co is more favorable than Global Digital Solutions.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Digital Solutions and Natura &Co’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Digital Solutions N/A N/A -$12.61 million N/A N/A Natura &Co $7.17 billion 1.94 -$126.14 million ($0.16) -126.13

Global Digital Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Natura &Co.

Profitability

This table compares Global Digital Solutions and Natura &Co’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Digital Solutions N/A N/A -1,388.22% Natura &Co 1.93% 3.42% 1.49%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.4% of Natura &Co shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Global Digital Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Natura &Co beats Global Digital Solutions on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Digital Solutions

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security and technology solutions. It focuses on the acquisition of companies in the security and specialty vehicles and services marketplace. The company was founded on August 28, 1995 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding S.A. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products. It markets its products under the Natura, Aesop, Avon, and The Body Shop brands through signature and department stores, e-commerce, direct selling, franchises, third-party online resellers, amenity accounts, and physical multibrand retailers primarily in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. Natura &Co Holding S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Digital Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Digital Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.