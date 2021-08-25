Critical Survey: SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) & Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY)

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) and SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tokyo Electron and SemiLEDs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokyo Electron 0 2 0 0 2.00 SemiLEDs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Tokyo Electron has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SemiLEDs has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tokyo Electron and SemiLEDs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tokyo Electron $13.20 billion 4.90 $2.28 billion $3.74 27.47 SemiLEDs $6.07 million 6.48 -$540,000.00 N/A N/A

Tokyo Electron has higher revenue and earnings than SemiLEDs.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of Tokyo Electron shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of SemiLEDs shares are held by institutional investors. 47.3% of SemiLEDs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tokyo Electron and SemiLEDs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokyo Electron 17.36% 26.97% 18.90% SemiLEDs -22.63% -56.71% -7.27%

Summary

Tokyo Electron beats SemiLEDs on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others. The SPE segment handles the development, manufacture, service, and distribution of coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, thermal processing systems, single wafer deposition systems, cleaning systems, wafer probers, and other semiconductor production equipment. The FPD Production Equipment segment manufactures coater/developer for manufacturing flat panel display and Plasma etching/ashing device. The Others segment includes logistics, facilities management, and insurance businesses. The company was founded in November 11, 1963 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

SemiLEDs Company Profile

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors. Its products are used for general lighting applications, including commercial, industrial, and residential lighting; and specialty industrial applications, such as ultraviolet or UV, curing of polymers, LED light therapy in medical/cosmetic applications, counterfeit detection, LED lighting for horticulture applications, architectural lighting, and entertainment lighting. SemiLEDs Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Chunan, Taiwan.

