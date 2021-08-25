Critical Survey: Switch (NYSE:SWCH) & Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) and Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Switch and Chindata Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Switch 5.23% 4.62% 1.25% Chindata Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Switch and Chindata Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Switch 0 0 8 1 3.11 Chindata Group 0 1 7 0 2.88

Switch presently has a consensus target price of $24.75, suggesting a potential upside of 2.23%. Chindata Group has a consensus target price of $20.41, suggesting a potential upside of 82.56%. Given Chindata Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chindata Group is more favorable than Switch.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Switch and Chindata Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Switch $511.55 million 11.44 $15.54 million $0.21 115.29 Chindata Group $280.63 million 14.55 -$43.42 million ($0.05) -223.60

Switch has higher revenue and earnings than Chindata Group. Chindata Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Switch, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.6% of Switch shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Chindata Group shares are held by institutional investors. 29.2% of Switch shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Switch beats Chindata Group on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc., through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers. Switch, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services. Its integrated data center solutions include infrastructure, power supply, connectivity and operation and maintenance, tailor-made to their scale and requirements throughout the planning, design, construction and operation process. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020. Chindata Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

