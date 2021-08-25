CRYPTO20 Market Cap Hits $181.32 Million (C20)

CRYPTO20 (CURRENCY:C20) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One CRYPTO20 coin can currently be purchased for about $4.54 or 0.00009284 BTC on popular exchanges. CRYPTO20 has a total market capitalization of $181.32 million and $61,903.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CRYPTO20 has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00054417 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00053209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.82 or 0.00785748 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.60 or 0.00101542 BTC.

About CRYPTO20

CRYPTO20 (C20) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 39,981,912 coins. CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CRYPTO20’s official message board is medium.crypto20.com . CRYPTO20’s official website is crypto20.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPTO20 is an autonomous cryptocurrency-only portfolio composed by utilizing an index strategy. CRYPTO20 cuts out the middleman, the platform, and is thus able to offer significantly lower fees. CRYPTO20 is not a platform, it is a fully functioning product. CRYPTO20’s utility token is called C20. It can be traded at any time, holdings are fully transparent and there are no legacy banking fees or expensive fund managers. C20 tokens are directly tied to the underlying assets with a novel liquidation option that can be exercised via the smart contract. “

CRYPTO20 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPTO20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CRYPTO20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CRYPTO20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

