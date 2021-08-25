Cullen Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNM. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $639,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF alerts:

Shares of VNM stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.38. 9,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,698. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.80.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.