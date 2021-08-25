Cullen Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 10.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,492 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,140,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.76.

Shares of XEC traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,368. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $76.39. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -174.29, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.60.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 34.56%. The business had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 185.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

