Cullen Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Cullen Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 258.9% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 173.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 71.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 29.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter valued at $173,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HUN traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.75. 30,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,475,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $32.35.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Huntsman’s revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

