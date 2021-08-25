Cullen Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,141.3% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 119.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPR. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

Spirit AeroSystems stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.05. 9,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,237,496. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.29. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.26 and a 1-year high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.45 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 52.84%. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.28) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.70%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

