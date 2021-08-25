Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $216,000 Stock Position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Cullen Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,829 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Premier Financial by 15.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in Premier Financial during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists purchased a new stake in Premier Financial during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Premier Financial during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Shares of PFC traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,386. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.12. Premier Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $35.90.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. Premier Financial had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Premier Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Premier Financial Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.