Cullen Capital Management LLC Purchases 101,166 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,330,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,166 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.1% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $219,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

JNJ stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.10. 204,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,165,941. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

