Cullen Capital Management LLC Sells 4,569 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Cullen Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,569 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Crane by 6.7% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 135,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Crane by 3.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Crane by 30.8% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in Crane during the first quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Crane by 24.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,649,000 after acquiring an additional 13,709 shares during the period. 65.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.15 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crane has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

CR stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,691. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.50. Crane Co. has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $104.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.69.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 20.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

In related news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,782,468. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

