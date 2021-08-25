Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Shares Down 4.5%

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.34 and last traded at $28.34. Approximately 303 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 143,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.68.

CGEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.07.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cullinan Oncology news, major shareholder Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 2,510 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $72,915.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Leigh Zawel sold 21,204 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $563,390.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,061 shares of company stock valued at $646,386 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

