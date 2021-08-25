Cutler Group LP Sells 4,000 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Cutler Group LP lessened its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 90.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $72,249,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $29,272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 667,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,719,000 after acquiring an additional 165,383 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $26,459,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,412,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $738,151,000 after acquiring an additional 139,803 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.78.

In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $205.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.44. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $98.37 and a 12-month high of $216.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.47.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.