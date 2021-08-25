CVCoin Price Tops $4.36 on Exchanges (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. In the last seven days, CVCoin has traded up 101.5% against the U.S. dollar. One CVCoin coin can currently be purchased for $4.36 or 0.00009102 BTC on major exchanges. CVCoin has a total market cap of $53.94 million and approximately $133,243.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00052802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.22 or 0.00123720 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.80 or 0.00156282 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003512 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,746.24 or 0.99751845 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.08 or 0.01032237 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,149.49 or 0.06579933 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CVCoin Coin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser

CVCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

