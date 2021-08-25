CX Institutional Has $1.80 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CX Institutional increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,901 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,909,000 after acquiring an additional 874,730 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 30.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 120,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 28,242 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.3% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 500,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 9.5% in the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 158,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 13,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.6% in the first quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.12.

NYSE T traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $27.44. The company had a trading volume of 207,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,439,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.92 billion, a PE ratio of -88.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.32. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.