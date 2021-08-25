CX Institutional Trims Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

CX Institutional lessened its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 49.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $65,469.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $981,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,589,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,891. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Hershey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.38.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,572. The stock has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.91. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $134.00 and a fifty-two week high of $182.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 57.23%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

